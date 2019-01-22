Arsenal ready to replace Aaron Ramsey with transfers of Real Madrid & Barcelona stars

Arsenal would reportedly be ready to allow Aaron Ramsey a transfer to Juventus this January if they could replace him with signings of Denis Suarez and James Rodriguez.

This latest big claim on Arsenal’s transfer plans comes from the Independent, who report that the Gunners have already sounded out the option of taking Rodriguez on loan for the rest of the season, with his current loan club Bayern Munich and parent club Real Madrid open to the possibility.

Ramsey will be out of contract at the Emirates Stadium at the end of this season, and the Wales international has already had his medical with Juventus, according to the Independent.

Still, he could leave before the summer as long as Arsenal can bring in these two midfielders to help replace him.

Suarez has not played regularly at Barcelona so could be a risky signing, though he’s played under Unai Emery at Sevilla in the past.

Rodriguez is another potentially risky signing given his patchy form for both Real and Bayern down the years, but he is one of the finest attacking players in Europe on his day and could benefit from more playing time, which he would likely get at Arsenal.

Suarez could be an ideal like-for-like replacement for Ramsey as he is capable of filling a number of midfield roles, while Rodriguez could come in as Mesut Ozil’s AFC future looks in some doubt after a lack of recent playing time.