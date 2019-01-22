(Photos) Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin breaks silence and posts pics after injury blow

Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin has spoken for the first time about his season-ending injury and posted some pictures of himself on crutches on his Twitter page.

The Gunners confirmed the big injury suffered by the Spain international on their official site today, stating he could be up for up to nine months.

There are no obstacles in life you can't get over. Been a difficult couple of days but I'm positive and ready to take whatever challenge comes my way. Thank you so much for the love and messages, you are incredible ? pic.twitter.com/onwrMvIKui — Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) January 22, 2019

Bellerin sent a message of thanks to his fans for their support in what is bound to be a difficult time for the defender.

The 23-year-old has been a key player for Arsenal and they will no doubt miss him while he’s out, with not too much in the way of backup available to manager Unai Emery at the moment.