Barcelona official opens door for two Arsenal transfer targets to request exit

Barcelona duo Denis Suarez and Malcom have been paired with a switch to Arsenal, and Barca technical director Eric Abidal has seemingly opened the door for exits.

The pair have struggled for regular playing time at the Nou Camp this season, with Suarez limited to just eight outings in all competitions while Malcom has made 11 appearances.

In turn, it doesn’t appear as though the reigning La Liga champions would be losing a great deal if they sold the duo in January, especially after they officially confirmed the signing of Kevin-Prince Boateng on a loan deal from Sassuolo for the rest of the season on Monday.

Speaking at his unveiling press conference, Abidal was asked about Suarez and Malcom and possible exits, and he appeared to hint that if they ask to leave, then the Catalan giants could be willing to accommodate their wishes.

“You never know. We are always working internally and there are decisions that the coach will make,” he is quoted as saying by Mundo Deportivo. “We are happy with the group but there are always possibilities. Players who play little can stay or may ask to leave. All scenarios will be evaluated.”

Arsenal are specifically named in the report as being interested in both Suarez and Malcom, giving coach Unai Emery key reinforcements as they continue to chase a top four finish in the Premier League this season.

Suarez would undoubtedly add creativity and invention in the Gunners midfield, while Malcom’s ability to provide pace and width could add a crucial new dynamic to the Arsenal attack if he were to move to the Emirates.

Time will tell if these moves materialise, but Abidal has seemingly left the door open for the Barcelona duo to move on if they wish to try and secure a more prominent role elsewhere. Nevertheless, with the club still competing on multiple fronts this season, they will be eager to avoid losing quality depth too.