These old Kevin-Prince Boateng tweets won’t go down well with Barcelona fans

It seems Barcelona’s new signing Kevin-Prince Boateng is a bit of a Real Madrid and Cristiano Ronaldo fan judging by some of his old tweets.

Some fans have flagged up these old tweets from the former Ghana international calling Ronaldo the best and expressing his wish for the former Madrid man to win the Ballon d’Or – which would mean Barca hero Lionel Messi not getting it, of course.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are known for their fierce and historic rivalry, with Ronaldo a real thorn in the Catalan giants’ side down the years with a number of goals and great performances against them.

Boateng has now just joined Barcelona from Sassuolo in a surprise move, and it may only be a short-term move, but he’s perhaps not got off to the best start here thanks to his past social media activity.

A reminder in the modern age to be careful before tweeting – you never know when an unexpected transfer in the future might make you regret your actions online!

Unbelievable…I am sorry but for me RONALDO was the best player in europe… — Kevin-Prince Boateng (@KPBofficial) August 30, 2012