Manchester United continue to keep tabs on £25m Liverpool transfer target

Manchester United are reportedly still keeping tabs on PSV attacker Steven Bergwijn ahead of a potential transfer.

The 21-year-old winger has impressed in the Eredivisie and De Telegraaf claim the Red Devils are monitoring him as the Dutch giants face interest in a number of their star players.

De Telegraaf also claim top clubs are tracking their Mexican forward Hirving Lozano, who caught the eye for his national side at last summer’s World Cup.

As for Bergwijn, the Netherlands international has previously been linked with both Manchester United and Liverpool for around £25million by the Sun.

A new attacking player is surely a bigger priority for Man Utd, who need to freshen up out wide with a top young player to replace an over-the-hill Alexis Sanchez.

Liverpool, however, could also do with more rotation options behind their first choice front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Either way, Bergwijn seems likely to make a fine career for himself and seems a big talent who could do the business in the Premier League some time soon.