Tottenham have been rocked with another key injury setback as Dele Alli is set for a spell on the sidelines due to a hamstring strain.

As noted by BBC Sport, the 22-year-old isn’t expected to even return to training until early March, and so Mauricio Pochettino will have to find a way to cope with his absence in the coming weeks.

SEE MORE: Spurs prepared to accept £5m loss to offload 24-year-old misfit in January transfer window

Alli sustained the issue in the win over Fulham at the weekend, and will now go through rehabilitation while also surely not rushing back given the nature of the injury.

The report adds that Harry Kane is already out with an ankle problem, while Son Heung-min is on international duty until the start of next month which leaves Spurs desperately short of their star men in the final third.

Particularly when looking at the games that Alli will now miss, it will be a major concern for Spurs fans as he’ll likely sit out clashes with Chelsea both in the League Cup and Premier League, as well as a north London derby against Arsenal and the Champions League last-16 tie with Borussia Dortmund, as per the tweet below from BT Sport.

Tottenham will undoubtedly hope that he can return ahead of schedule, but as noted above, the last thing that they’ll want to do with a hamstring injury is to rush Alli back and risk seeing him suffer a fresh setback in his recovery.

Time will tell how Spurs cope without their talismanic attacking stars, with Alli bagging seven goals and four assists in 25 appearances so far this season.