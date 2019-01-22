Cardiff City’s new signing Emiliano Sala is feared to have been on a flight on board a plane from Nantes to Cardiff that is now missing, according to BBC News.

The Argentine forward was only just announced as the Welsh side’s club-record signing a couple of days ago, but there will now be serious concerns about his safety.

According to the BBC, Sala was one of two people on board a plane that is now feared to have crashed after disappearing near the Casquets lighthouse on Monday night.

The report claims search operations have begun around that area, though bad weather conditions may have made it difficult to find anything conclusive so far.

Sala, 28, scored 13 goals in 18 games in the first half of this season for Nantes, becoming one of the most prolific players in Ligue 1 in recent times.

UPDATE: Cardiff have released an official statement on Sala’s situation.

Their chairman chairman Mehmet Dalman is quoted by the Mirror as saying: ‘We are very concerned by the latest news that a light aircraft lost contact over the Channel last night.

‘We are awaiting confirmation before we can say anything further.

‘We are very concerned for the safety of Emiliano Sala.’