Chelsea loanee continues to impress, named ‘MVP’ in latest win for Euro giants

After overcoming a rough start to his loan stint away from Chelsea with AC Milan, Tiemoue Bakayoko has seemingly very much turned a corner.

As noted by Calciomercato, the Rossoneri signed the 24-year-old on a season-long loan deal last summer, and they hold an option to make it a permanent move at the end of the campaign.

The Frenchman undoubtedly struggled early on as he came under fire from the Italian media for his disappointing displays, but with continued faith from coach Gennaro Gattuso and with injuries ensuring that he has become a regular in the starting line-up, he has taken his opportunity with both hands.

As noted in Milan’s tweet below, fans were asked to vote for their Man of the Match in the 2-0 win over Genoa on Monday, and Bakayoko ended with the most votes to beat Gianluigi Donnarumma to the prize.

It comes after a dominant display in midfield, as he used his physicality and athleticism to not only provide a key pillar in the heart of the side defensively but he also emerged as an attacking threat with his driving runs forward.

With that in mind, he was a deserved winner of the award, and judging from the fan comments below, it seems as though he was a popular choice as many agreed with the vote results.

Time will tell if Milan do make his move permanent this summer, and if they choose to, Chelsea could be left to rue their mistake in perhaps letting him leave too soon even though it could be said that he doesn’t particularly suit Maurizio Sarri’s preferred passing style of play.

The #GenoaMilan MVP was a close race: Tiémoué prevailed over Gigio! ?

Nelle vostre votazioni per l’@emirates MVP ha vinto Bakayoko, dopo un grande testa a testa con Gigio! ? pic.twitter.com/1kFmHf9klS — AC Milan (@acmilan) January 22, 2019

My beast ?? Timoe ? — BOSSI MILANIST (@BOSSIMILANIST) January 22, 2019

Siiii, very deserved. — Mohammad Wildan Fathoni (@wildanfath) January 22, 2019

BEST TRANSFER IN THE LAST SUMMER IF HE STAY IN THIS LEVEL I HOPE WE BUY HIM NEXT SUMMER @TimoeB08 pic.twitter.com/gC4JYeIe69 — ROSSONERI NEWS???? (@rossonerinew) January 22, 2019