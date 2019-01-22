Premier League club make transfer vow to Chelsea target

West Ham have reportedly made a vow to Marko Arnautovic that he can leave the club in the summer transfer window but not this January.

This update from the Evening Standard comes as the Austria international is targeted by a Chinese Super League club thought to be Shanghai SIPG, but could also be interesting viewing for Chelsea.

Despite links with bigger names up front, Chelsea are said to have considered testing West Ham’s resolve for Arnautovic this winter, according to a recent claim by Bleacher Report.

That report also makes reference to Chelsea’s interest in Gonzalo Higuain, and with the Express among the sources stating the Blues are now closing in on signing the Argentine on loan, that seems likely to be their only signing up front for now.

However, as it’s only on loan, Chelsea may still be in the market for more options up front in the summer if things don’t work out, so Arnautovic being available could be useful for them soon.

That said, it remains to be seen if the Hammers can persuade their star player to stay with them now after what will undoubtedly be tempting money from China turning his head.