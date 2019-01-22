Chelsea’s Eden Hazard discusses prospect of Manchester United transfer under Zinedine Zidane

Chelsea forward Eden Hazard has distanced himself from suggestions he could link up with Zinedine Zidane with a transfer to Manchester United.

The Belgium international’s Chelsea future is in serious doubt at the moment as he heads towards the final year of his contract and continues to attract talk of a move to Real Madrid.

However, it has also been put to Hazard in an interview with France Football magazine, quoted below by the Daily Star, that he might be influenced by Zidane’s next move.

Still, it seems that is not the case as the 28-year-old took the opportunity to rule out a transfer to Old Trafford, even under the Frenchman he has previously described as an idol.

‘No, I have never had (contact from Zidane),’ he said.

‘If he goes to Manchester tomorrow, for instance, I will not be going there.’

This is quite a change from Hazard’s previous quotes on Zidane, which he made to Belgian TV last year.

‘Everyone knows the respect I have for Zidane as a player, but also as a manager. He was my idol,’ he said, as quoted in the Telegraph.

‘I do not know what will happen in the future. However, for sure, to play under Zidane would be a dream.’

Of course, it remains to be seen if Zidane will even get the Man Utd job, though the Sun recently listed the former Madrid manager as one of the contenders.

Either way, however, any United fans dreaming of a cheeky raid on their rivals for Hazard can probably give up on that fantasy for now.