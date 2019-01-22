Chelsea star in very advanced talks over transfer to Champions League giants

Chelsea forward Eden Hazard is reportedly in ‘very advanced’ talks over a transfer to Real Madrid, according to sources in Spain.

The Belgium international is being listed as one of Los Blancos’ priority targets in a major revamp at the Bernabeu, with Don Balon suggesting discussions are moving in the right direction.

The report also links Real with big names like Neymar and Harry Kane, which makes sense for the club as they look in need of a total overhaul after this difficult season.

Things have gone badly downhill for Madrid since Zinedine Zidane left his position as manager at the end of last season, followed by the sale of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus in the summer transfer window.

Hazard is one player who could be ideal to fill the void left by Ronaldo, and his contract situation at Stamford Bridge means he may be a more realistic target than some of the other world stars listed by Don Balon.

The 28-year-old has been a world class performer for Chelsea and this exit looks like very bad news indeed for them.