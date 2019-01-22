Maurizio Sarri annoyed with Chelsea star for what he did near the end of the Arsenal game

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri is reportedly annoyed that Andreas Christensen left the substitute’s bench towards the end of the 2-0 defeat at Arsenal.

The Denmark international was an unused sub in that loss at the Emirates Stadium, and has fallen out of favour at Chelsea in general this season.

And it now seems Christensen has got himself in Sarri’s bad books as it is not clear if he had permission to leave the bench, while he also did not return for the final 15 minutes of the match, according to the Times.

This kind of gesture is unlikely to go down well with any manager, though the Times suggest the club will most likely look to keep him this January, with Gary Cahill looking set to leave Stamford Bridge.

A departure for Christensen as well would surely leave the Blues too short of options in defence, and see them potentially lose out on a talented young player who could improve enough to be a first-team regular soon enough.

The 22-year-old shone in his time on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach, and saw some first-team opportunities under Antonio Conte last season.

However, he has fallen out of favour under Sarri and it would be no surprise if that frustration led to him leaving for the end of the Arsenal game.