Breakthrough: Manchester United cleared to sign Spurs star for £105m after SHOCK development at Real Madrid

Manchester United may now be in a strong position to seal the transfer of Christian Eriksen.

The Denmark international is refusing to sign a new contract at Tottenham at the moment, with his current deal due to expire at the end of next season.

This will be a big worry for Spurs, with a recent report from the Sun stating Manchester United were favourites for Eriksen’s signature, particularly if Mauricio Pochettino swaps north London for Manchester in the summer.

This could be a dream double raid on Tottenham for the Red Devils, and it looks like their main rivals Real Madrid could now be out of the running for his signature.

According to Don Balon, the Spanish giants are struggling to afford the 26-year-old’s £105million asking price and could try their luck with a swap deal involving Colombian flop James Rodriguez instead – something that won’t exactly be too appealing to the north London side.

This, however, will surely not be too much of a problem for Man Utd, who have splashed out on big names like Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez in recent times.

Eriksen could also be an ideal addition to come in as a long-term replacement for Juan Mata and give MUFC some much-needed creativity in their squad.

There may also be interest from the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City in the former Ajax man, but bookies recently had United as the favourites in England to snap him up.