Arsenal are reportedly set to fall short in their respective pursuits of Villarreal’s Pablo Fornals and Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez.

The Gunners remain locked in a battle for a top four finish in the Premier League this season, as they sit just three points adrift of Chelsea after 23 games.

In order to help their bid to secure Champions League qualification, Unai Emery would undoubtedly welcome January signings, but based on the latest reports, it’s suggested that the Spanish tactician may well be left disappointed this month.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Villarreal ace Fornals is being tipped to join Napoli, with Arsenal specifically mentioned in the report as being interested in signing the 22-year-old.

It’s suggested that he’ll cost just under €30m, although Football Italia add that the deal is believed to be worth €25m plus bonuses which could take it close to that fee.

There has been no official word from either club as of yet to confirm the deal, but based on the report above, it would seem as though Fornals is moving closer to a switch to Naples rather than north London.

Meanwhile, that isn’t the only transfer blow that Emery will reportedly have to deal with, as Mundo Deportivo add that talks between Arsenal and Barcelona over Suarez have broken down with the 25-year-old tipped to now remain at the Nou Camp until the end of the season.

It’s suggested that the Catalan giants wanted an obligation to buy to be inserted into the agreement with the Gunners after an initial loan deal, but that couldn’t be agreed upon.

In turn, despite being limited to just eight appearances in all competitions so far this season in a restricted role under coach Ernesto Valverde, the Spaniard will now seemingly remain with the reigning La Liga champions until the summer at least rather than seal a move to England this month.