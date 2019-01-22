€12million wonderkid ponders Liverpool and Arsenal transfer offers

Liverpool and Arsenal look to be in the running against clubs like Real Madrid for the transfer of Atletico Mineiro youngster Emerson.

The 20-year-old right-back looks an outstanding talent, and has a host of clubs to choose from if he wants a move to Europe.

This is according to Don Balon, who suggest Real Madrid are leading the chase for the transfer of Emerson, who’d likely cost around €12million.

The Brazil youth international could also end up in the Premier League, however, with Liverpool and Arsenal mentioned as the two English clubs also in for him.

The Gunners could actually really do with Emerson now after the injury suffered by Hector Bellerin, with a replacement surely needed there to avoid Unai Emery relying too much on Stephan Lichtsteiner.

Liverpool, meanwhile, also have their injury problems at the back as Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez have been out, though neither should be as long-term as Bellerin.

Either way, it would no doubt be exciting to see a Premier League club win the race for this highly-rated young talent.