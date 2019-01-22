Euro giants prepare for scrap with Man Utd over €30m-rated transfer target

Man Utd will reportedly be joined by Inter in a transfer battle over the signing of PSV Eindhoven winger Steven Bergwijn.

The 21-year-old has impressed for the Dutch giants so far this season, bagging 10 goals and providing nine assists in 25 appearances in all competitions.

In turn, it’s no real surprise that speculation suggests that interest from around Europe is building in acquiring his services, with his versatility also undoubtedly an attractive factor given he can play on either wing and through the middle.

However, as reported by Calciomercato, via the paper edition of De Telegraaf, it’s suggested that United will face competition from Inter for his signature, while it’s added that his valuation may well increase up to €30m with interest from the two European giants in mind.

It remains to be seen whether or not that puts either club off pursuing Bergwijn, as that is a significant fee for a player who has yet to prove himself on a consistent basis at the highest level.

Further, with the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard, Alexis Sanchez and Juan Mata all battling for spots in the line-up at Old Trafford in attacking roles, it’s questionable as to whether United really need a signing in that department.

Inter boss Luciano Spalletti also boasts various options too in Ivan Perisic, Matteo Politano, Lautaro Martinez, Keita Balde and Antonio Candreva, albeit both Politano and Balde are currently on loan at the San Siro.

With that in mind, perhaps a swoop for Bergwijn will be necessary in the summer, and as noted by Calciomercato, Inter officials are expected to travel to the Netherlands soon to open talks. If accurate, United will need to move quickly in order to avoid falling behind the competition.