Good news for Barcelona: €75m-rated top target tipped to opt for Nou Camp switch

Barcelona have reportedly received a major transfer boost as it’s claimed Frenkie de Jong has chosen to join them over fierce competition from around Europe.

The 21-year-old has wasted little time in making an impression with Ajax, making over 60 appearances for the senior side over the past two and a half seasons, while earning five caps for the Netherlands.

Having been tipped for a bright future with club and country, his form hasn’t gone unnoticed which has led to speculation over his next move.

According to Mundo Deportivo though, it’s suggested that his agent has essentially told Ajax, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City that his €75m-rated client has decided to join Barcelona.

It’s added that no official agreement or deal has been reached as of yet, but Barca officials will reportedly fly out to Amsterdam to wrap things up if De Jong does indeed wish to seal a move to the Nou Camp, while respected transfer journalist Gianluca Di Marzio notes that the Spanish giants are set to have a deal in place to sign him this summer.

Given his technical quality and tactical understanding of the game, the Dutch starlet would appear to be a perfect fit for the Catalan giants with their culture and style of play in mind.

As a result, if he has indeed chosen to join them and provided a deal can be thrashed out to secure the move, it will be a welcome boost for the reigning La Liga champions who do have to consider replacing several club stalwarts sooner rather than later.

With neither Sergio Busquets nor Ivan Rakitic getting any younger, De Jong could be seen as a long-term replacement in that department, albeit the wait for an official announcement continues before such planning can be discussed.