Chelsea launch transfer offer for La Liga star also linked with Arsenal

Chelsea have reportedly made an offer to Real Madrid playmaker Isco in the last few hours, according to Spanish source Don Balon.

The piece also links the Blues with a strong interest in Barcelona attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho as they seemingly look for players who could replace Eden Hazard.

Despite a promising start to 2018/19, it’s been another disappointing campaign at Stamford Bridge, with Maurizio Sarri looking in need of some new additions to bolster this Chelsea squad.

Isco could be a risky potential signing, though he is also up there with the finest creative midfield players in Europe on his day.

The Spain international hasn’t had things all his own way at the Bernabeu in recent times, having fallen out of favour under manager Santiago Solari this season.

That could put Chelsea in a good position to snap him up, and fans would surely take him as an option given the risk of losing Hazard as he nears the end of his contract.

The Independent have linked Isco with Arsenal in recent times, and they too are in need of a new creative player, with that piece suggesting he could move in a swap deal involving the out-of-favour Mesut Ozil.

Either way, it would be great for neutrals to see Isco in the Premier League, and depending on which London side he chooses, it could have a major impact on the progress of those two top four contenders in the near future.