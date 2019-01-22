CL giants ready to ruin Arsenal’s transfer plans by triggering €45million clause

Bayern Munich are reportedly ready to consider a move to trigger James Rodriguez’s buy-out clause to make his transfer from Real Madrid permanent.

Goal and others have reported in the past that Rodriguez has a buy-out clause in his loan deal, though there may be some confusion over the precise fee.

Goal claim Bayern can sign the Colombia international permanently for €42million, whereas this latest report from Don Balon states it would cost them €45m.

The Spanish outlet suggests Rodriguez could still make a permanent move to the Allianz Arena despite his struggles under current manager Niko Kovac, whose future is also in some doubt.

This could be bad news for Arsenal, with the Independent linking them as having made initial contacts over signing the 27-year-old.

Given Mesut Ozil’s lack of action in recent times, Rodriguez could be an ideal replacement for Unai Emery’s side in a crucial position.

While the former Monaco man hasn’t always been the most consistent performer himself, he has shown flashes of real brilliance in his career, and just looks in need of a move to the right club and some regular chances under the right manager.