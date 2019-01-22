Real Madrid rival Liverpool & Tottenham for €70million forward transfer

Real Madrid are reportedly the latest club to emerge as contenders for the transfer of Lyon forward Nabil Fekir, also a rumoured target for Liverpool and Tottenham.

The France international has shone in Ligue 1 and is now rated at around €70million, with Real Madrid keen on him as a potential replacement for Karim Benzema up front, according to Don Balon.

This follows Fekir being linked by Calciomercato with both Liverpool and Tottenham, and it would no doubt be great to see this world class talent in the Premier League if possible.

However, Real Madrid urgently need a star signing of this quality after losing Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus in the summer and failing to truly replace him.

Liverpool, meanwhile, don’t need a new first-choice attacker to join their squad, even if they could do with more rotation options alongside their front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Tottenham perhaps need Fekir the most at the moment, though, with Harry Kane’s recent injury a big blow to their top four prospects as Fernando Llorente looks far from good enough to fill in for the England hit-man for any extended period.