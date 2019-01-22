Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to post what seemed to be an innocent tweet on Tuesday, but given the timing of it, Gary Lineker wasn’t particularly impressed.

As seen in the original tweet below, the Portuguese superstar had a picture taken of him taking a selfie aboard his plane as the BBC note he was in court in Madrid on Tuesday and was fined for tax evasion.

SEE MORE: New Cardiff City signing Emiliano Sala feared to have been on plane now missing

However, the image sparked a reaction as seen in the comments section of the tweet and with Lineker’s response, as many were left upset and disappointed over the timing of Ronaldo’s tweet.

It is of course in reference to Emiliano Sala, who was on a plane which went missing over the Channel Islands on Tuesday, as per BBC, with neither the aircraft nor those on board yet to have been found.

In turn, whether he was simply not aware of it given he was in court during the day or perhaps he didn’t realise it would cause offence, Ronaldo has come under fire from the Match of the Day host as evidently he feels as though it was a poorly timed tweet.

Either way, the priority and hope remains that Sala and the captain on board the plane are found, with the BBC report above noting how tributes and well-wishes are pouring in for the Cardiff City striker.