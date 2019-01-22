Marcelo has reportedly told Real Madrid that if Juventus make a move for him this summer, he wants them to allow him to move to Turin.

The 30-year-old has been with Los Blancos since 2007, making 471 appearances for the Spanish giants while winning countless trophies including four La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues.

SEE MORE: Video: Cristiano Ronaldo fluffs his line as penalty saved in Juventus clash with Chievo

However, as they continue to toil this season in third place in the league while failing to entirely convince in Europe, it raises the question as to whether or not they may have to freshen things up in the squad sooner rather than later to replace several ageing stalwarts.

As reported by Sportmediaset, they could be forced into one change in defence as it’s claimed that Marcelo has told Real Madrid that if Juventus make a bid for him at the end of the season, he wants them to allow him to leave.

That of course would set up a reunion with former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo in Turin, while it would give the Brazilian international a great opportunity to add more major honours to his collection given the Bianconeri are going for their eighth consecutive Serie A title this season.

The ongoing presence of Alex Sandro at left back for Massimiliano Allegri will complicate matters as Juve would surely struggle to keep both Brazilians happy by sharing playing time between them.

In turn, perhaps an exit would have to materialise first in order to make room for Marcelo, although unnecessary tinkering with a winning formula may not be such a sensible idea either.

In contrast, reuniting Marcelo and Ronaldo could be a stroke of genius, with the pair enjoying a great understanding on the pitch in Madrid which played a fundamental role in their impressive trophy haul.