Real Madrid tipped to launch £90m summer swoop to bolster attacking options

Real Madrid have been linked with a big-money summer move for Juventus star Paulo Dybala to strengthen their attack.

The Spanish giants failed to sufficiently fill the void left behind by Cristiano Ronaldo last summer, and that is ultimately reflected in their goalscoring record in La Liga so far this season.

Madrid have scored just 30 goals in 20 league outings, giving them the joint lowest tally of the top four sides, and putting that into greater context, rivals Barcelona have scored 56 goals in the same number of games.

With that in mind, it’s clear that they need to add world-class quality in the final third to become a more clinical side, and Dybala’s creativity and eye for goal would certainly help.

According to The Sun, Madrid will make a £90m move for the Argentine international in the summer, but it remains to be seen whether or not that’s enough to convince the Turin giants to part company with one of their most important and valuable assets.

Dybala has scored 75 goals in 165 games for the Bianconeri since joining the club from Palermo in 2015, winning three Serie A titles and three Coppa Italia trophies.

As he now plays a key role alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, they’ll be hoping to end Juve’s wait for success in the Champions League, and as they go in search of an eighth consecutive Scudetto, there doesn’t appear to be a glaring reason as to why Dybala would want to leave.

Perhaps a big-money offer to test Juve’s resolve will be the start, but for now, it’s difficult to see the reigning Italian champions agreeing to sell their star playmaker as he continues to play a fundamental role for coach Massimiliano Allegri.