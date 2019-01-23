Menu

Arsenal fans love what Hollywood star Danny Devito did at awards show

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal fans that were tuning into the National Television Awards last night were met with a lovely surprise when this Hollywood superstar professed his love for the Gunners.

‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ star Danny Devito was at the prestigious awards show to present former Game of Thrones actor Richard Madden with the award for Best Drama Performance for his role in BBC Drama Bodyguard.

The ‘Batman Returns’ and ‘Matilda’ star took this chance on live television to talk about his beloved Gunners.

The best part of Devito’s speech was a joke about the retiring Petr Cech, the former Chelsea stopper has decided to call time on his decorated career when his contract with the Gunners expires this summer.

Devito said this about the veteran stopper:

“I’ve got tryouts. I’m going to get Petr Cech’s job – he’s a goalie. Go Arsenal.”

Here’s Devito’s hilarious speech:

 Check out some reaction to Devito’s impromptu speech from Arsenal fans below:

The Gunners have a stern challenge ahead of them against Manchester United in the FA Cup on Friday night, the Red Devils have been in inspired form since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has taken charge.

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories Danny Devito Petr Cech Unai Emery