Arsenal fans that were tuning into the National Television Awards last night were met with a lovely surprise when this Hollywood superstar professed his love for the Gunners.

‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ star Danny Devito was at the prestigious awards show to present former Game of Thrones actor Richard Madden with the award for Best Drama Performance for his role in BBC Drama Bodyguard.

The ‘Batman Returns’ and ‘Matilda’ star took this chance on live television to talk about his beloved Gunners.

The best part of Devito’s speech was a joke about the retiring Petr Cech, the former Chelsea stopper has decided to call time on his decorated career when his contract with the Gunners expires this summer.

Devito said this about the veteran stopper:

“I’ve got tryouts. I’m going to get Petr Cech’s job – he’s a goalie. Go Arsenal.”

Here’s Devito’s hilarious speech:

Video: Legendary actor Danny DeVito at the National Television Awards in London tonight. [@ArsenalFC_fl] #afc pic.twitter.com/R6Cze0LGg8 — afcstuff (@afcstuff) January 22, 2019

