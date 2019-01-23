Out of favour Arsenal star Mesut Ozil is the stumbling block that could prevent the Gunners from landing the signing of one of the most talented stars in the Bundesliga.

According to Bleacher Report, the Gunners have been linked with a move for Colombian playmaker James Rodriguez, the attacker is currently in the second season of a two-year loan from Real Madrid to Bayern Munich.

Although it’s practically impossible for Arsenal to take on Rodriguez with hit and miss star Ozil still at the club. The World Cup winner is the Gunners’ highest earner, according to BBC Sport the midfielder earns £350,000 a week on his deal that runs until 2021.

The report highlights that the chances of Ozil leaving the Premier League side are extremely unlikely, of course the attacking midfielder loves living in London so he has absolutely no reason to leave England at this moment.

This is a troubling problem for the Gunners, as they look as though they’ve moved past Ozil. They’ve just come off the biggest win of their season against Chelsea and their highest earner was not involved at all.

The club need to find a way to get Ozil’s mammoth wage bill off their books but it could impossible to force the midfielder away from North London, especially since he’s guaranteed a minimum of £350,000 a week until the summer of 2021.