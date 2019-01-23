Maurizio Sarri makes worrying claim about Chelsea star’s health after mysterious disappearance vs Arsenal

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has admitted defender Andreas Christensen often gets very nervous and has stomach aches on match-days as he explained his absence towards the end of the 2-0 defeat against Arsenal.

The Denmark international has not featured as often for the Chelsea first-team this season, and remained an unused substitute at the Emirates Stadium last weekend.

A report from the Times suggested Sarri was angry with Christensen for leaving the bench for the final 15 minutes of the game, with the 22-year-old apparently going to the toilet but not being able to make it back before the end of the match.

Speaking about the incident at his press conference today, Sarri has been quoted by Nizaar Kinsella as saying he wasn’t angry with Christensen, but admits he was more worried about him as much as anything.

The Italian was at a bit of a loss to explain the problem, simply stating the player often gets very nervous, which is not exactly what you want to hear about a top-level athlete at one of the world’s biggest clubs.

That said, there can be a fine line between mental and physical health at times and if the club can work on these anxiety issues it could still help Christensen have a great career as he’s so often looked a promising young player.

Here’s Sarri’s explanation in the tweet below from Goal’s Chelsea correspondent Kinsella: