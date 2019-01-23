Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has spoken for the first time about the potential transfer of Gonzalo Higuain as a deal is expected to be completed soon.

Although the Italian tactician did not confirm that a deal had been done for Higuain, he heaped praise on the Argentina international amid reports he’s in London to undergo his medical.

Reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano is one of the sources to tweet earlier today that Higuain is closing in on finalising his move to Chelsea, and Sarri has given some sort of explanation into why he’s been keen to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

Gonzalo Higuain is in London. Let’s start with medicals and then the deal will be official ?? #Chelsea #CFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 23, 2019

Sarri and Higuain seemed to work very well together in their time at Napoli, so Chelsea fans will be desperate to see that relationship flourish once again.

Alvaro Morata’s time at Chelsea has been a big disappointment, but in Higuain the Blues may have a considerable upgrade given his highly impressive record in Serie A down the years.

Here’s what Sarri had to say about Higuain, as quoted by Chelsea’s official site:

Sarri on Gonzalo Higuain: 'He is a very strong striker, especially in my first season in Naples. He did very well. For sure he is one of the best strikers in my career. He has the right experience to play here.' #CHETOT pic.twitter.com/b3JR8T3WAD — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 23, 2019

Goal’s Nizaar Kinsella also tweets a quote from the Chelsea manager stating they hope to finalise the signing of Higuain’s contract later today:

Sarri on Higuain signing for Chelsea: "They are trying to sign a contract with Higuain today. We are hoping he will bring us goals. He is good at his all round play, but we are hoping he brings goals" #CFC #THFC — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) January 23, 2019

However, Sarri also confirmed things were being done too late for him to be able to make his debut against Tottenham, as quoted by ESPN’s Liam Twomey: