Liverpool hold transfer talks with rep of £35million Premier League star

Liverpool have reportedly joined Bayern Munich in the running to seal the transfer of Chelsea wonderkid Callum Hudson-Odoi.

German outlet Bild report that Bayern have competition for Hudson-Odoi, with the Blues youngster’s brother and advisor holding talks with Liverpool over a possible move that could keep him in the Premier League.

The 18-year-old looks an exciting talent, and it would make sense for him to seek to follow in the footsteps of players like Jadon Sancho and Reiss Nelson in moving abroad to play more often.

Hudson-Odoi doesn’t look like getting many opportunities at Chelsea, who are known for often snubbing top young talent in favour of bigger names.

This has proven costly for them in recent times, with elite young players like Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah allowed to leave Stamford Bridge before going on to become leading performers for Premier League rivals.

Hudson-Odoi could now be the latest if he can be persuaded to swap Stamford Bridge for Anfield, though one imagines Chelsea would much rather sell abroad.

Sky Sports previously stated Bayern had bid as much as £35million for the England youth international, and it remains to be seen if Liverpool could afford to compete with that kind of money for a relatively unproven player.

The Reds may also not represent the best move for Hudson-Odoi either, given that Jurgen Klopp already has so many quality attacking players to choose from, potentially blocking his development and first-team action as players like Eden Hazard, Willian and Pedro have at Chelsea.