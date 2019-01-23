Chelsea target in advanced talks over £39m transfer to Champions League giants

Chelsea reportedly look set to miss out on the transfer of Zenit Saint Petersburg midfielder Leandro Paredes as he’s in advanced talks with Paris Saint-Germain.

The Argentine was linked as one of a number of midfield targets for the Blues to replace Cesc Fabregas in a recent report by the Telegraph.

However, the well-connected Paris United have now tweeted that Paredes has held advanced negotiations over a transfer worth roughly £39million in total to join PSG instead.

??Pour @LParedss, ce matin les négociations étaient à un stade très avancés avec une volonté de conclure ce soir. Les 2 clubs sont d’accord sur le prix, 40+5M€, et les commissions. Volonté conjointe de régler ce dossier rapidement qu'il soit positif ou non. Visuel @graphicuntd pic.twitter.com/p3MTZMDURJ — Paris United (@parisunited6) January 23, 2019

This could undoubtedly be a big blow for Chelsea, who seem in need of more options in midfield after a slump in form from summer signings Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic, the latter of whom is only at Stamford Bridge on loan from Real Madrid anyway.

Paredes seems like he could have been a good fit, and it’s not too surprising to see another leading European club now look set to snap him up instead.

CaughtOffside understand Barcelona’s Denis Suarez is now a target under consideration as a move to Arsenal now seems less likely.