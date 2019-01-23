Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has spoken publicly about the potential Gonzalo Higuain transfer deal today as he announced the player should sign his contract later on.

The Argentina international looks an exciting signing for the Blues if everything can go through, with Sarri making it clear he had one main reason for bringing his former Napoli star to Stamford Bridge – goals.

"One of the best strikers I've worked with" @ChelseaFC boss Maurizio Sarri hails the imminent arrival of Gonzalo Higuain at Stamford Bridge.

Higuain has been hugely prolific throughout his career, shining at Real Madrid despite not always being a regular starter, before finding some of his best form under Sarri at Napoli before earning a big move to Juventus, where he continued to score at a prolific rate, and won two Serie A titles in the process.

Chelsea fans would love the 31-year-old to have that kind of impact here in England, though this will be his first spell in the Premier League at an age where some will feel he’s showing signs of being past his peak.

Sarri has discussed Higuain’s recent slump in form at AC Milan, but also heaped praise on the player as he explained his determination to sign him.

Sarri on Higuain signing for Chelsea: "They are trying to sign a contract with Higuain today. We are hoping he will bring us goals. He is good at his all round play, but we are hoping he brings goals" #CFC #THFC — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) January 23, 2019

He added that he felt Higuain felt a bit ‘lost’ at Milan:

Sarri on Higuain's mentality and AC Milan form: "He wants to win all the time in any situation. In the last five years he lost his temper twice a little bit." Adds his time in AC Milan isn't a failure and says "he felt a bit lost" #CFC #THFC — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) January 23, 2019