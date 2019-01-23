Arsenal try their luck with ambitious Manchester United transfer raid

Arsenal have reportedly asked about a somewhat ambitious move to take Eric Bailly on loan from Manchester United in this January’s transfer window.

The Gunners are short of options in defence after an injury to Rob Holding earlier this season and it makes sense that manager Unai Emery would be keen on some cover.

However, it is little surprise that United are not keen on strengthening a top four rival and have knocked back Arsenal’s approach for Bailly, according to the Mail.

The Ivory Coast international is also said in the report to be keen on continuing to fight for his place at Old Trafford, despite enduring a difficult season.

Still, there seems a chance for most Red Devils players to make a fresh start now following the sacking of Jose Mourinho last month.

Many players have improved under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and Bailly has the natural ability to be a big success at United.

He could also have been ideal for Arsenal, however, who can’t be blamed for thinking he might have been a realistic target given his struggles this season.