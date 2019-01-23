Menu

“Would love him at Liverpool” – These Reds fans react to surprise transfer rumour

Liverpool fans seem pleased with the idea of their club sealing a shock transfer swoop for Chelsea wonderkid Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The 18-year-old looks a hugely promising talent coming through right now, and Bild have somewhat surprisingly linked him with a potential move to stay in England despite long-standing interest from Bayern Munich.

MORE: Liverpool hold transfer talks with rep of £35million Premier League star

Hudson-Odoi may well feel he’d get more playing time at Anfield, with Jurgen Klopp showing he’s quite willing to promote youth if they’re good enough. That said, Liverpool already have quality in attack like Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, who would no doubt continue to block the youngster’s hopes of playing regular first-team football.

English youngsters like Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez have recently made it big at Liverpool, and fans seem to think Hudson-Odoi would be another fine addition.

It remains to be seen how realistic this potential move is, given the rivalry between these two clubs, but here’s an idea of how a number of LFC supporters on Twitter are taking this news at the moment…

