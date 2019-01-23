Pundit names the Liverpool star who can be like a new signing for the Reds

Having Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain back from injury would be like having a new signing for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, says Reds legend and pundit Phil Thompson.

The England international has had a nightmare with injuries at Anfield, having been out since the final couple of months of last season, missing both the Champions League final for Liverpool and the World Cup with England.

Despite being slow to settle since his summer transfer from Arsenal in 2017, Oxlade-Chamberlain had really started to establish himself as one of Liverpool’s most important players as last season went on.

With LFC now chasing the Premier League title this term, Klopp could do with having the 25-year-old back as an extra option in midfield, particularly as summer signing Naby Keita hasn’t really lived up to expectations since joining from RB Leipzig.

Thompson seems aware of what Oxlade-Chamberlain could offer if he could play again this season, quite accurately describing the feeling as being like having a new player.

‘It would be an absolutely brilliant addition and it would be like having a new player,’ Thompson said, as quoted by the Metro.

‘It will give the players a buzz to see him coming back and he will be a massive asset if he can get back for the run-in.

‘We’ve got a very good midfield who don’t get as many goals as they should do but that’s where Oxlade-Chamberlain comes in.’