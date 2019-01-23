Liverpool transfer target in England ahead of sealing Reds switch

16-year-old star Billy Koumetio is reportedly in England ahead of him sealing a move to Liverpool in the very near future.

According to respected journalist Mohamed Boufasi, Koumetio is set to sign with Jurgen Klopp’s side, with the playing already being in England ahead of his move after arriving earlier this week.

Given Liverpool’s current options at the back, we may be waiting a while to see Koumetio claim a place in the club’s first team squad, however this may not necessarily the player won’t get the odd chance to impress here or there.

Earlier this month, 17-year-old Ki Jana-Hoever came on in the Reds’ FA Cup clash against Wolves, a match they went into to lose 2-1, something that shows Klopp is still more than willing to give his very young and inexperienced stars a chance when forced to.

#Liverpool will sign a young promising french defender Billy Koumetio 16 years old. He played in Lyon and now in Orleans. He arrived in England this week #RMCsport — Mohamed Bouhafsi (@mohamedbouhafsi) January 23, 2019

This is something that could very much play into Koumetio’s favour in his attempts to succeed at Anfield, as should he impress Klopp and Reds fans when given playing time, he could easily find himself being given a fair amount of playing time in the not-too-distant future.

Not much is know about Koumetio, something that is understandable given the fact he’s so young, however give the fact that he’s played for Lyon in the past, we’re sure he’s somewhat good!