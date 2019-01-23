Former Reds talisman Luis Suarez got Liverpool fans’ hearts racing after he made a surprise admission about the prospect of playing under Jurgen Klopp.

According to Mirror Football via German magazine 11Freunde, Suarez spoke very fondly of his time at Anfield and revealed that “anyone who has ever played in Liverpool remains connected to the club for a lifetime.”

Suarez established himself as one of the most frightening strikers in the world during his time with the Reds, in his last season on Merseyside the Uruguayan scored a whopping 31 goals and of course Barcelona came calling for star’s services in the summer.

Here’s what Suarez had to say on the Reds:

“The team plays terrific football and I am very interested in how they will do this year. I think we can still be prepared for a lot.”

This is what the superstar had to say on the prospect of playing under Jurgen Klopp:

“Currently we work for two different clubs so that’s not an issue for me at the moment. “But sure every player would like to train under Jurgen Klopp.”

Suarez joined the Blaugrana for a fee of £75m, as per BBC Sport, following the controversy surrounding him in the aftermath of the 2014 World Cup.

It’s fair to say that if Suarez was playing in Liverpool’s current side that they would be unstoppable. The Reds are currently 1st in the Premier League, 4 points ahead of title rivals Manchester City.