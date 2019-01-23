Revealed: Manchester United wonderkid CLOSE to first-team debut after wowing Solskjaer in training

Manchester United wonderkid Mason Greenwood could be close to a first-team debut with the Red Devils after impressing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The 17-year-old only signed his first professional contract with United earlier this season, but looks comfortably one of the most exciting academy talents at Old Trafford at the moment.

Greenwood has trained with the United first-team on a number of occasions this season, and CaughtOffside understands Solskjaer is now seriously considering giving him a first-team debut in the coming weeks as the club’s fixtures pile up.

The England youth international has an incredible record with goals and assists for Man Utd’s youth teams this season and fans would no doubt be excited to see him make a breakthrough into their senior side.

The same happened when Marcus Rashford was fast-tracked into the first-team a few years ago, while Solskjaer has also shown a willingness to include youngsters like Angel Gomes and James Garner in his squads since replacing Jose Mourinho.

The Norwegian tactician will know full well that MUFC have a proud tradition of promoting from within, and it seems Greenwood’s potential is becoming increasingly hard for him to ignore.

CaughtOffside understands various United first-team players have also been suitably impressed by Greenwood’s confidence and work rate on the training pitch and think he could be ready to make the step up soon.

‘There are quite a few young kids coming through,’ Solskjaer was recently quoted by the Manchester Evening news.

‘Mason, Chongy and Gomes. So there are players there coming through. Mason is one of them.

‘You’ve got to remember that he’s only 17. He’s knocking on the door to get his first appearance.’