Neymar requests PSG activate Barcelona star’s huge €180M release clause and seal transfer

Neymar has reportedly asked PSG to pay Barcelona and Germany star Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s release clause and bring him to the French capital.

Neymar moved from Barcelona to PSG in the summer of 2017 on somewhat sour terms, and it seems like the Brazilian wants the French giants to deal a blow to the Spanish giants again.

According to Diario Gol, Neymar has asked the club to activate the German international’s release clause, which is €180m, a fee that would be a world record for a goalkeeper.

The report also notes that the Blaugrana have no intentions of selling the shot-stopper, with it also being stated that Neymar is set to try and convince him to join PSG.

Ter Stegen has shown during the past couple seasons that he has a very strong case to be called the best goalkeeper in the world.

The German international kept 19 clean sheets in 37 league outings last season for Barca, a fantastic record that not many goalkeepers in European football could better.

Despite being one of the biggest and best sides in the world, PSG aren’t exactly able to say the have one of the best ‘keepers in the game, as both Alphonse Areola and Gianluigi Buffon are hardly as good as the likes of Ter Stegen and David De Gea.

If PSG end up listening to Neymar and make a move for Ter Stegen, it’ll be interesting to see if the French giants can snag a deal to pry the player away from the Camp Nou, something that would be a bitter blow for Ernesto Valverde’s side to stomach…