Premier League ace arrested one week after fighting teammate

Fulham striker Aboubakar Kamara was arrested at The Cottagers training ground earlier today on the suspicion of causing actual bodily harm and criminal damage.

According to a report from MailOnline, police were called to the West London club’s base in Motspur Park to deal with an altercation involving the Frenchman and also one of Fulham’s members of staff.

This is just the latest of a long list of antics involving the 23-year-old in recent weeks.

According to The Sun, Kamara was involved in a bust-up with teammate Aleksandr Mitrovic during a team yoga session after the Serbian told Kamara to ‘shut up’ after he spoke during the meditation session.

?? Abou Kamara's last two-weeks at @FulhamFC: ? Takes ball off Mitrovic for a penalty & misses it. ? Claudio Ranieiri says he wanted to kill the Kamara. ? Fights with Mitrovic during a yoga session. ? Told to train with u23s. ? In talks with Turkish club over transfer. pic.twitter.com/sxOJLeOOD9 — SPORF (@Sporf) January 22, 2019

The report from the MailOnline also includes a statement from Fulham which doesn’t portray Kamara in a good light:

“The subject who was arrested is banned indefinitely from Motspur Park and all club activities.”

Things seem to have gone from bad to worse for Kamara since the penalty mishap against Huddersfield. The club’s fans, manager, staff and even some of his teammates seem to have turned against the Frenchman after his poor behaviour.

It looks as though Kamara’s time at Fulham is about to come to an abrupt end.