Spanish giants Real Madrid are reportedly monitoring one of Manchester United’s best players, this could seriously impact United’s hopes of tying down the star to a new contract.

According to Bleacher Report, Madrid have been monitoring Rashford and it’s no surprise given the impressive form that the youngster has been in since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took charge of United.

Since Solskjaer’s appointment as caretaker boss the 21-year-old has contributed six goals in six games (5 goals and 1 assist), Rashford has come on leaps and bounds for United this season and he has quickly turned into one of their key players.

Rashford now has the opportunity to leverage Madrid’s interest in him, when he opens discussions with United over a new contract. It’s understood that the twenty-time Premier League champions are willing to double the forward’s current earnings by offering him a deal worth around £150,000 a week.

Rashford is now widely regarded as one of the brightest talents for both club and country and one thing that is certain is that the Red Devils won’t give up their golden-boy without a fight.