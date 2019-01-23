€60m-rated star fuels Arsenal and Liverpool transfer talk with unprofessional gesture to club

James Rodriguez has reportedly been absent from Bayern Munich training as transfer speculation mounts over his future, with Arsenal and Liverpool among his admirers.

The latest from Don Balon is that Rodriguez’s Bayern future has been plunged into further doubt as he fails to turn up for training while Arsenal, Liverpool and Napoli wait in the wings with offers for the Colombia international.

This follows other Don Balon reports linking Arsenal and Liverpool as leading the chase for his signature, stating he could move for around €60million.

The 27-year-old is currently on loan at the Allianz Arena, so interested clubs would need to negotiate a deal with both them and his parent club Real Madrid.

This could complicate things, but Arsenal links in particular really seem to be hotting up as the Independent have also linked the Gunners with having inquired about a potential loan move for Rodriguez.

Rodriguez could be a fine replacement for the out-of-favour Mesut Ozil at the Emirates Stadium, while he could also give Liverpool some much-needed depth in attacking midfield as they could do with one or two additions to really cement their status as Premier League title favourites this season.

With Rodriguez seemingly giving up on making it at Bayern by skipping training, according to Don Balon, one imagines Arsenal and Liverpool will be on red alert for a late January deal.