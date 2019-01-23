Tottenham launch offer to hijack star’s transfer to Barcelona

Tottenham have reportedly made an offer to try to hijack the transfer of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot to Barcelona.

According to French source Paris United, Spurs have come in with a bid to PSG, though the France international himself still seems to be leaning towards leaving the Parc des Princes for the Nou Camp.

?? #Tottenham a formulé une offre au #PSG pour #Rabiot. Le club anglais propose un contrat moins avantageux que le Barça. Hier encore, le joueur donnait sa priorité au club catalan avec qui il a un accord. #Pochettino doit échanger avec Rabiot dans la soirée pour le convaincre. pic.twitter.com/frzgqY9BvK — Paris United (@parisunited6) January 23, 2019

Still, Tottenham fans will probably be quite pleased to see their club showing this level of ambition, with Rabiot undoubtedly one of the finest young players in Europe.

The 23-year-old has been a key player for PSG down the years and looks likely to be a big loss as he seems set for a move to another big club.

Rabiot could end up being an ideal long-term Sergio Busquets replacement at Barcelona, but Tottenham could also have done with him to strengthen their midfield after the departure of Mousa Dembele.

Mauricio Pochettino failed to sign anyone for Spurs in the summer, so could do with one or two new additions this January if possible, even if it seems too little, too late for Rabiot.