Manchester City talisman Sergio Aguero opened the scoring for Pep Guardiola’s men this evening to take the aggregate scoreline of the game against Burton to 10-0.

In the 25th minute of the match Kevin De Bruyne played an inch-perfect pass into wing wizard Riyad Mahrez, the tricky winger cut into the box before teeing up the ball perfectly for Aguero.

The City captain put the ball into the back of the net with a classy finish.

Check out a video of the goal below:

The Citizens face-off against Burnley next, in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon, Pep Guardiola’s men have a extremely good chance of lifting more than one piece of silverware this season.