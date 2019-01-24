AC Milan confirmed the signing of Krzysztof Piatek on Wednesday, but they are reportedly still assessing their options in the transfer window.

As per BBC Sport, Gonzalo Higuain ended his loan spell with the Rossoneri early to complete a move to Chelsea, which in turn forced Milan to move for Piatek who was officially announced as a Milan player late on Wednesday, as seen in the club’s tweet below.

SEE MORE: AC Milan transfer news: Italian starlet drops big hint, €20m winger linked with switch

It’s added in the club’s official statement that the 23-year-old will be unveiled to the media in a press conference on Thursday and will participate in his first training session too, while Sportmediaset have added further details about his arrival.

As noted in their report, it’s suggested that Piatek will arrive in a deal worth €35m plus bonuses, while he has opted to wear the No.19 jersey, despite the fact that the No.9 shirt became available after Higuain vacated it.

Given the pressure and responsibility that comes with wearing the No.9 at Milan, perhaps it’s a sensible idea from the Polish international, especially considering those who have worn it in recent years have struggled.

While that solves one issue for the Italian giants, Calciomercato report, via Sky Sport Italia, that they’re still searching for a winger this month and that has led them back to Yannick Carrasco.

Coach Gennaro Gattuso doesn’t have a great deal of depth in terms of options who can provide width, with Suso and Samu Castillejo being heavily relied upon while Hakan Calhanoglu continues to play out of his more natural position.

With that in mind, adding a winger this month could hand Milan a major boost in their pursuit of a top four finish, as it could add a new dynamic and threat to help provide service for Piatek to flourish. Time will tell if Carrasco is the solution to the problem.