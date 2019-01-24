“Prove the Spanish fraud wrong” – Arsenal star given message ahead of possible FA Cup comeback vs Man United

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil has tweeted ahead of the FA Cup game with Manchester United tomorrow night, with an interesting response coming in from fans.

The German playmaker has not always been a regular for Unai Emery this season, but has perhaps hinted at having a part to play in the United game with this tweet below:

Ozil will surely hope to play a part against the Red Devils, and seems excited about this ‘huge’ game as he uploaded a photo of himself in training ahead of the match at the Emirates Stadium.

Many of the fans replying seem to be on Ozil’s side in the whole saga involving Emery, with one even labelling the Gunners boss a ‘Spanish fraud’ as they hope to see the 30-year-old back in action.

Ozil has long been a divisive figure since his move to the Premier League, with some regarding him as a mercurial talent up there with the finest creative players in the world, while others think he doesn’t work hard enough or contribute enough in the big games.

Here’s how this tweet is going down as fans will be wondering if he can get back in Emery’s good books for the Man Utd game…

Can't wait to see you on the pitch. Prove the Spanish fraud wrong. My goat — Positive Gooner (@LuxuryPlayer11) January 24, 2019

YA GUNNERS YA! YOU BETTER PLAY! — Supree (@LadyGooner8) January 24, 2019

Miss seeing you on the pitch ? — Darren (@DF_Arsenal) January 24, 2019

don't tweet something like this if you'r not going to play this game! pic.twitter.com/JBz6Dthpar — cha cha cicha (@cichashrl) January 24, 2019