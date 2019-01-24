Gareth Bale offered PL return in €120m-plus-player transfer as Man United & Liverpool set to miss out

Gareth Bale is reportedly set to be offered a transfer back to his old club Tottenham in a swap deal for Spurs striker Harry Kane.

This is according to Don Balon, who claim Real Madrid could offer as much as €120million alongside Bale in this potentially quite tempting deal for Tottenham.

Bale was a big hit at Spurs earlier in his career and still has the potential to do the business at the highest level, even if he hasn’t quite lived up to expectations for most of his time at the Bernabeu.

A return to the Premier League could be just what’s needed for the Wales international, who has also been strongly linked with Manchester United and Liverpool in the past.

Another recent Don Balon report stated both United and Liverpool had made ‘attractive’ proposals for Bale, but their latest update would suggest those two could now miss out.

That is a shame, as Bale has always seemed an ideal fit for United in particular, while the Red Devils’ need for a player like him has almost never been stronger after the dire form of Alexis Sanchez since his move from Arsenal last January.

Liverpool, meanwhile, could also benefit from adding the 29-year-old to their squad as he would give them a little more option to rotate their front three, which, although excellent, hasn’t got that much in the way of backup behind it.