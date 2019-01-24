Boost for Man Utd: Brazilian international eyed in summer tipped for exit

Man Utd could be handed a boost as reported transfer target Douglas Costa is being tipped to leave Juventus at the end of the season.

As noted by the Express earlier this month, the Red Devils have been heavily paired with a swoop for the Brazilian winger as they seemingly look to bolster their attacking options.

SEE MORE: Man Utd injury news: Solskjaer confirms star’s return vs Arsenal, but trio ruled out

Whether or not that’s necessary given the recent form of the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial is another debate, but if United are genuine about their interest in Costa, they may well have received a boost from reports in Italy.

As noted by Calciomercato, via the paper edition La Gazzetta dello Sport, it’s claimed that Juventus could look to make changes this summer, and as part of that reshuffle, they could opt to allow Costa to move on, which would in turn surely be a major boost for United.

The 29-year-old showed what he is capable of with a stunning finish in Juve’s win over Chievo on Monday night, as seen in the video below, as they remain on course for an eighth consecutive Serie A title.

| GOAAAAL! | What a finish! ? Douglas Costa with a screamer for Juventus! ? pic.twitter.com/v97iQyg2Ef — Eleven Sports (@ElevenSports_UK) January 21, 2019

However, that was in fact his first goal of the season while he’s only added two assists in 21 appearances this year, which in turn raises question marks over whether or not he is decisive enough to warrant a spot in the Juve squad and also ongoing interest from Man Utd.

Time will tell if the Premier League giants swoop, but if Costa doesn’t have a role to play for the reigning Italian champions, given he remains a highly-talented individual, it’s difficult to see him failing to land a more prominent role elsewhere if he’s heading out the exit door.