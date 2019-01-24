Menu

Video: Eden Hazard penalty decision leaves these Chelsea fans fuming

Chelsea fans seem pretty convinced this incident below should have been a penalty as Toby Alderweireld went in hard on Eden Hazard.

Luckily, the Blues are already 2-0 up at half time against Tottenham, and now lead 2-1 on aggregate after losing that first leg at Wembley.

Still, after a dominant first half they could have been really out of sight by now if this had been given as a penalty, and to be fair it looks a pretty harsh decision not to award it.

Here’s a clip of the challenge from Alderweireld on his fellow Belgian, and some reaction from furious CFC supporters…

