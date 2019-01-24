A Carabao Cup final showdown with Manchester City awaits the victors of Chelsea and Tottenham who go head to head in the second league of their semi-final tie at Stamford Bridge later this evening (KO 19:45).

Tottenham hold a slim one goal advantage heading into tonight’s tie so there’s everything to play for.

What: Chelsea v Tottenham,

When: Thursday 24th January 2019 19:45

Where : Stamford Bridge, Chelsea

Live Streaming Options:

Harry Kane’s penalty was the difference between the two sides in the first leg, but the striker later hobbled off the Wembley pitch with an ankle injury.

He’s one of many first team players set to miss the Battle Of The Bridge. Son is on international duty. Alli is injured. Wanyama remains sidelined. And there are question marks over Lucas. It’s fair to say Poch is down to the bare bones and desperately needs investment.

Injury hit Spurs up against it

After what can only be described as a dismal performance against Arsenal at the weekend Sarri will be hoping his side can get back to winning ways in front of their home supporters. The Italian manager has been critical of his team following the defeat so it’ll be interesting to see how or perhaps if the Blues respond.

If previous years are to go by Chelsea managers who publicly slate their players don’t last very long. Just look at Mourinho and Conte.

Higuain signed on loan until the end of the season on Wednesday, but he’s unavailable for Thursday’s clash.

Hazard likely to play key role for Chelsea

Hazard is likely to lead the line again in a false number nine role and he’s 4/1 to open the scoring.

Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals has copped in the last four encounters between the two sides at Stamford Bridge. BTTS is 10/11 and over 2.5 goals is 9/10.

Fernando Llorente is expected to start up front for Spurs in place of injured Harry Kane. The Spaniard found the net on Sunday against Fulham, but at the wrong end.

He’s 15/4 to score anytime at the right end and make up for Sunday’s blunder.

This is a trophy both sides will be hoping to win with the Premier League title out of reach. Chelsea are 8/13 to win in 90 minutes, the draw is 29/10 and Spurs are 9/2 to get the job done away from home.

With an aggregate lead Spurs are 10/11 to qualify for the final while Chelsea are 21/20.

Watch and bet geo restrictions apply – funded account required & bet must have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify to access streams. 18+ Begambleaware