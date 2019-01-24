These Chelsea fans thrilled Maurizio Sarri has finally learned a big lesson with XI vs Tottenham

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has started Olivier Giroud up front against Tottenham for tonight’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg clash at Stamford Bridge.

Unsurprisingly, this has gone down pretty well with many Blues fans on Twitter, who are delighted to see the manager end his recent experimentation with Eden Hazard playing up front as a false nine.

The tactic simply has not worked, with Chelsea dire in their last game against Arsenal, which they lost 2-0, while an attacking XI is badly needed tonight as they go into the game against Tottenham 1-0 down on aggregate from the first leg at Wembley.

Giroud may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but he’s linked up pretty well with Hazard since joining CFC last January, and he is at least actually a natural centre-forward!

Of course, this may be one of the last chances the France international gets to impress Sarri, who will have new signing Gonzalo Higuain available in the club’s next game, though he was not brought in in time to make it tonight against Spurs.

Here’s the reaction to the Italian’s line up this evening…

Willian and Alonso dropped, Giroud up front allowing hazard to play where he wants. Sarri is a changed man!!! https://t.co/WkaAGTtht5 — Jak Thompson (@JakThompson_) January 24, 2019

Giroud starting for Chelsea, meaning Hazard will actually play in his position. He is so much better playing on the wing rather than false 9, can’t wait to watch him. — ? (@dcfctyler) January 24, 2019

Buzzing! Happy to see that sarri has dropped Willian and Alonso! Giroud is in! Hazard back to LW! Would of rather seen kovacic played today and Barkley on weekend tho.. CHO on bench and hopefully comes on! Good job sarri and UTC!! ? #CHETOT #CFC #ChelseaFC https://t.co/z7RTvGEF3V — Hashim CFC (@Hashyy131) January 24, 2019

Sarri is a God. No Alonso, no Willian, Emerson plays, Giroud starts ?? — James (@FtblJames_) January 24, 2019

No Alonso, Willian or false nine for Chelsea tonight, Sarri's learning! Good move to bring in Emerson and Pedro, although it would have been good to see Hudson-Odoi. Giroud absolutely had to start, and does.#CFC #CHETOT https://t.co/clCWvMLBD5 — PremPlace (@PremPlace) January 24, 2019

Giroud starts! Sarri actually seeing sense and starting a proper striker instead of playing Eden Hazard upfront. — William Avery (@wfavery) January 24, 2019