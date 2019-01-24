Menu

These Chelsea fans thrilled Maurizio Sarri has finally learned a big lesson with XI vs Tottenham

Chelsea FC Tottenham FC
Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has started Olivier Giroud up front against Tottenham for tonight’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg clash at Stamford Bridge.

Unsurprisingly, this has gone down pretty well with many Blues fans on Twitter, who are delighted to see the manager end his recent experimentation with Eden Hazard playing up front as a false nine.

The tactic simply has not worked, with Chelsea dire in their last game against Arsenal, which they lost 2-0, while an attacking XI is badly needed tonight as they go into the game against Tottenham 1-0 down on aggregate from the first leg at Wembley.

Giroud may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but he’s linked up pretty well with Hazard since joining CFC last January, and he is at least actually a natural centre-forward!

Of course, this may be one of the last chances the France international gets to impress Sarri, who will have new signing Gonzalo Higuain available in the club’s next game, though he was not brought in in time to make it tonight against Spurs.

Here’s the reaction to the Italian’s line up this evening…

