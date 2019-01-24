Eden Hazard aims swipe back at Maurizio Sarri straight after Chelsea win over Tottenham

Eden Hazard has aimed something of a dig at his manager Maurizio Sarri following Chelsea’s win over Tottenham this evening.

This follows the Italian tactician being quoted in the Guardian among others as telling Hazard he needs to do more and that he is not enough of a leader on the pitch.

This certainly seems a risky strategy for a manager to take with the club’s star player in the modern game, with Hazard not the kind of big name you want to be upsetting.

Still, the Belgium international doesn’t seem bothered about what his manager says, judging by his response when quizzed about his comments after tonight’s game.

“I don’t care. I just play my football. It doesn’t matter what the manager said. I just focus on my football and want to do my best for this team,” Hazard was quoted by the Daily Star’s Paul Brown on Twitter.

Hazard was superb for Chelsea as they edged past Tottenham to make it into the Carabao Cup final.

The 28-year-old scored Chelsea’s second goal on the night, though Spurs ended up pulling one back before the Blues went through on penalties.

It will be intriguing to see how this mini-feud between Hazard and Sarri develops, though, with the CFC boss unlikely to be too impressed by the fact that his star player says his words don’t matter.